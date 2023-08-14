GRASS VALLEY, Calif. Aug. 13, 2023 – The last day of 2023 Nevada County Fair started with the Junior Livestock Auction, complete with the Parade of Champions and a lot of proud parents and grandparents.

Attendance was great, judging by the throngs of people everywhere – this may be a record Fair. CEO Andrew Trygg also thought Saturday “was awesome.” We’ll have attendance and more stats as soon as they’re available.

Huge shout-out to the Fair’s red, green,yellow and blue shirts

Fun, food and booths

Some of the popular fair foods ran out this afternoon, however substitutes were equally yummy.

Marigolds and more

The marigolds will need some expert TLC. The mini-gardens and displays look just as beautiful as on opening day.

See you at the Draft Horse Classic in September or next year’s Fair.