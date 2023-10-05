GRASS VALLEY, CA, October 5, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present another Family Fun Day for the community on October 28, 2023, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Offered two times a year, these are free all-day events geared toward families and introduces many young children in our community to their first-ever arts experience. We offer families the opportunity to participate in healthy, art-based activities together, such as face painting, crafts, a balloon artist, and other exciting entertainment.

This Family Fun Day will include performances by AirAligned, Fluffy Monkey, and Dance Naturals Studio. It will also include face painting by Lucy Galbraith, multiple balloon artists, and arts & crafts with Nancy Schaefer. A concession stand will be dishing out sweet treats and popcorn, cider, fruit, and other kid-friendly snacks.

AirAligned, started in 2002 with support from The Center for the Arts, teaches and performs as a theatrical aerial dance group. Their advanced programs are now being offered throughout the U.S. and internationally. AirAligned has a solid reputation in the industry and is able to provide many opportunities for professional performers, workshop goers as well as dance organizations. All of the instructors and presenters are professional aerialists and dancers trained in multiple disciplines and injury prevention, with productions that are beautifully choreographed and athletically executed.

Appropriate for the whole family, this Halloween-themed Family Fun Day on October 28th at The Center for the Arts is a great way to celebrate the arts during this spooky season. No tickets are required; you may RSVP on The Center for the Arts website.

WHAT: Family Fun Day WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. TICKETS: FREE, RSVP recommended but not required | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3RyEkfT or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.