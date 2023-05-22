Drive up Highway 49/20 toward Nevada City over Memorial Day weekend and you will see hundreds of butterflies “growing” in the lawn at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary. That is the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, presented by the Friends of Hospice in partnership with Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

Friends of Hospice annual Butterfly Garden of Remembrance held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City. 600 colorful butterfly stakes placed in the garden created by Friends of Hospice, and the community is invited to the garden.

We invite you to write the names of your loved ones and a special message on Remembrance Cards, which are laminated and attached to the colorful wrought iron butterfly stakes. The beautiful result is a sea of colorful butterflies and message cards that flutter in the breeze, giving the illusion of flight. A $15 donation (or an amount of your choice) is requested for each Remembrance Card.

The Butterfly Garden of Remembrance is open all three days of Memorial weekend May 27-29 from 10 am to 4 pm at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. To obtain a remembrance card, visit one of our Hospice of the Foothills Gift & Thrift stores (Grass Valley or Penn Valley), or the office at 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy between 8 am and 4:30 pm weekdays, or call 530-272-5739 to have one mailed. You can also get them online at www.tinyurl.com/ButterflyGarden2023. Cards will also be available at the Butterfly Garden event.

All proceeds from the Butterfly Garden of Remembrance directly support the compassionate care and highly rated professional end-of-life services provided by Hospice of the Foothills, the community’s only nonprofit hospice since 1979. The generosity of our community, through donations and fundraising events like this, allows Hospice of the Foothills to serve anyone facing a life-limiting illness free of charge.

For more information on Hospice of the Foothills services, visit www.hospiceofthefoothills.org or call us at 530-272-5739.