On June 28, 2023 the California Transportation Commission (CTC) awarded the Nevada County Transportation Commission $14.6 million of Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) funding for southbound improvements on the State Route 49 corridor between the McKnight Way Interchange and La Barr Meadows Road.

Typical Hwy 49 backup at McKnight

The SR 49 Corridor Improvement Project – Phase 2 includes the construction of a southbound truck climbing lane, eliminating the southbound lane drop/merge point south of the McKnight Way Interchange, and construction of a new entrance on SR 49 to the new Nevada County Transit Operations Center.

The total construction cost for the SR 49 Corridor Improvement Project – Phase 2 southbound improvements is $19 million, which is comprised of the $14.6 million of TCEP funding and $4.4 million of matching funding.

With NCTC securing the funding for the southbound SR 49 Corridor Improvement Project – Phase 2 improvements, it will now allow for both the northbound improvements (Phase 1) and the southbound improvements (Phase 2) to be constructed together with construction beginning in FY 2025/26.

Hwy 49 backup from I-80 detour

“This funding will bring this project to completion sooner, lessening the construction impacts for residents with much-needed safety and evacuation improvements,” said Nevada County Board Chair Ed Scofield, who also serves on the Nevada County Transportation Commission. “I’m looking forward to seeing the many transportation improvements the Nevada County Transportation Commission has planned and brought in funding for in Nevada County.”

The SR 49 Corridor Improvement Project – Phase 1 includes construction of the northbound truck climbing lane, a continuous center two way left turn lane, 10’ shoulders, and elimination of the northbound merge point, improving operations, safety, and mobility. Phase 1 also includes southbound right turn lanes at Wellswood Way, Bethel Church Way, Smith Road, and Crestview Drive.

Other safety features include enhanced wet night visibility striping, rumble strips, and pavement edge treatments. A wildlife undercrossing with fencing will also be installed as part of this phase to help reduce deer strikes.