Everyone is invited to the Third Annual “Salute to First Responders” 5:30-9:30pm Friday, August 18 at Naggiar Vineyards in south Nevada County.

Guests at last year’s “Salute to First Responders” fundraiser look over donated items and gift certificates at the silent auction.

There will be open seating on the party patio overlooking the beautiful lake at the Naggiar tasting room. A picnic buffet will be served, and no-host wine, beer and soft drinks will be offered. Guests will dance under the stars to local favorite “Rewind Press Play” following exciting live and silent auctions featuring extravagant prizes.

All proceeds support local law enforcement and fire protection agencies. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, a nonprofit that has donated more than $1.1 million in equipment and training to first responders since its inception in 1999. The council also hosts the annual Red Light Ball at the Nevada City Elks Lodge each spring.

While the Red Light Ball is a formal affair, the “Salute to First Responders” is a casual, informal evening. Picnic attire and dancing shoes are encouraged.

Tickets are $100. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 916-800-2363 or visit www.NCLawAndFire.org. For directions, visit www.NaggiarVineyards.com.