Grass Valley, CA—The Rotary Club of Grass Valley announces that their annual Casino Night event is back in action on Saturday February 4, 2023 after a long break due to Covid and then the storms of last winter. The event is held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds main hall and tickets are $10 at www.gvrotary.org.

This year the Casino Night theme is Viva Las Vegas with fun themed entertainment with the live band “Rewind, Press Play Band” and a new wine and whiskey pull. The event will retain some of the classic features such as blackjack, craps and the popular Wheel of Bacon.

“We are excited that our big fundraising event is officially back after several years off with some new games and prizes plus an extensive silent auction,” said Sandra Barrington, President of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley. “The Viva Las Vegas theme lends a great vibe for entertainment, music and costumes.”

The club encourages those who wish to dress to the theme for a costume contest. “This event is an important fundraiser for our club as it helps us help the community through donations to nonprofit projects and programs, and youth leadership programs that we support.”

Recently the Rotary Club of Grass Valley provided support to Women of Worth, The Salvation Army, and Wreath Across America during the holidays. The club worked on a beautification project on the Litton Trail. Youth services and youth leadership is an important avenue of service for Rotary and the club supports Lyman Gilmore students. This year the club’s big project is supporting the Bright Futures for Youth NEO Youth Center project.