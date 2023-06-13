Heidi Hall, Nevada County District 1 Supervisor, is pleased to announce her run for re-election, and to lay out her priorities for her next term. She is now completing her second term.

Heidi Hall

In stating her priorities, Hall emphasized the need for continued work on mitigating the effects of wildfire that threaten rural and wooded areas: “Wildfire continues to be a major threat for all and, while we have done much to invest in wildfire management to protect our homes and livelihoods, I will work to secure additional resources for forest management, Firewise program resources, and evacuation route improvements.

“I will continue to champion strong mental and public health programs, including for our unhoused population and to fight for increased Federal and State funding and joint efforts on climate change. I also want to see the completion of our Master Recreation Plan to provide for accessible and responsive local recreation and trail use.”

Hall notes her strong appreciation for all who have supported her efforts in her first two terms, including creating supportive housing for houseless communities; facilitating expanded broadband for all, including for children and those in need of tele-health services and generally prioritizing community health by creating safe, sustainable communities.

Beyond her supervisorial duties, she also holds leadership positions with the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), the National Association of Counties (NACO) and Civic Well, a non-profit supporting sustainable policies within local communities.

The primary election will be held at the same time as the Presidential election on March 5th 2024.

More information on the campaign can be found at her website www.heidihall4supe.com and on her Re-Elect Heidi Hall Facebook page. She can be reached at Heidi4NevadaCounty@gmail.com.