Grass Valley, Calif. December 11, 2023 – As the holiday season approaches, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) invites the community to stop by the SNMH Gift Shop for all their festive needs. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, decorations to deck the halls, or the sweet indulgence of See’s Candy, the SNMH Gift Shop has it all.

Conveniently open Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, the SNMH Gift Shop is a one-stop destination for your holiday shopping. Located within the hospital, this hidden gem is staffed by the dedicated SNMH Auxiliary Volunteers who are ready to assist customers in finding the ideal holiday treasures.

What makes the SNMH Gift Shop even more special is that 100% of the proceeds from every purchase directly contribute to patient care. By shopping at the SNMH Gift Shop, you not only find thoughtful gifts and festive decor but also play a vital role in supporting the well-being of patients in our community.

“The SNMH Gift Shop is more than just a place to find holiday essentials; it’s a hub of warmth and community spirit,” says Sandra Barrington, SNMH Foundation Executive Director. “The volunteers are passionate about curating a delightful selection of gifts and decorations, and your purchases make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we care for.”

From unique holiday décor to charming gifts, the SNMH Gift Shop is committed to providing a diverse and festive array of options to suit every taste and budget. And, of course, the shop proudly offers the beloved See’s Candy, making it a delightful destination for those with a sweet tooth.

This holiday season, make a difference in your community by choosing to shop at your local hospital’s gift shop. Your support not only brings joy to your loved ones but also contributes to the compassionate care provided by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

About Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital:

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is a leading healthcare institution dedicated to providing exceptional patient care, advanced medical treatments, and comprehensive health services to the community it serves. With a commitment to excellence and compassion, the hospital strives to enhance the well-being of patients and their families.