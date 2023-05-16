Holt Ballet Conservatory is thriving and bursting with energy and artistic vision following the many challenges of the last few years of pandemic, and an exciting move to new studios in Nevada City’s Providence Mine campus and arts center. Yelena Holt has challenged her dancers and staff to create a production of the beloved Swan Lake story ballet worthy of any big city audience. With three functional studios, and classes offered throughout the day, her enrollment has grown to over 100, and dancers from 3 through adult have been rehearsing since January to hone their skills and artistry.

“I am thrilled to share this production with our community” muses Artistic Director Yelena Holt. “I visit New York City annually and catch as many performances as I can. I see the future for my dancers, and it’s such an opportunity to see these rising stars here in our own community, without having to board a plane and travel across the county.”

All seats are reserved for each of the three performances, and advance tickets for this magnificent production are available online from: http://www.holtballetconservatory.org/masterpieces-performance/

Swan Lake’s haunting story of a maiden cursed by Von Rothbart’s sorcery and saved by Prince Siegfried’s pledge of fidelity resonates even in today’s modern world. A curse, turned to sublime hope, and dashed by trickery, compels today’s audiences to reflect on both the beauty and the despair of life. Brought to life by Luna Quaglia as Odette, Christopher Selbie as Prince Siegfried, Aspen Devir as Odile, and Logan Hollmer as Von Rothbart, these talented dancers pull at our heart strings, giving us an evening of dance, color, sound, and magic!

The ballet corps is particularly strong, and the years of training and hard work have resulted in an astonishing and elegant troupe. Young dancers also have their adorable and compelling time on stage, with growing confidence and age-appropriate choreography.

Holt Ballet is known for the highest quality of performance, costumes, and overall production aspects. Augmented with sets and drops crafted by award-winning artist Pam Hodges, this performance is not to be missed. Refreshments (cookies from Emily’s Catering and Cakes, coffee from Caroline’s Coffee Roasters) and flowers from Foothill Flowers will be available for purchase.