GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 3, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present three Granucci Gallery events in the month of May that honor and celebrate the amazing artistic community we live in.

Visual Voices: Works from Nevada Union High School Students

May 16 – 22, 2023, The Center for the Arts is honored to welcome artwork from Nevada Union High School students for this special exhibition entitled Visual Voices. A portion of sales will benefit the Nevada Union Art Guild which supports the N.U. Art Department and a portion of sales will go directly to the artists. There is a reception and Nevada Union Art Guild fundraiser that recognizes these extremely talented students on May 20, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm in the Granucci Gallery.

Snowboarding to the Hall of Fame: Tina Basich Haller

On May 22, 2023 a pop-up exhibition and celebration for our local snowboarding hero Tina Basich Haller will be held in the Granucci Gallery starting at 5:30 pm. The Center invites the community to join together in celebration of Tina’s accomplishments in her 20-year snowboarding career (1985-2005) leading up to her induction to the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame, the first-ever induction of a female snowboarder athlete (along with Shannon Dunn-Downing), on March 25th, 2023. A showcase of her vintage snowboards, awards, photos, and her artwork will be on display. At 6:00 pm, a 10-minute video with highlights of her career will be screened and she will speak about her career highlights and what it was like to be a female snowboarder in the mid 80’s. Partial proceeds from the sale of her art and memorabilia will benefit the NU Snowboarding Team.

An Analog to the Kitchen Sink: Matthew Gottschalk

Matthew Gottschalk’s solo exhibition, An Analog to the Kitchen Sink exhibition opens on Friday, May 26, 2023, with a reception from 5-7:00 pm. Matthew is a multimedia artist, filmmaker, and educator, and for the past twenty years, he has shown his sculptures, paintings, video shorts, and site-specific installations nationally and internationally. Matt formerly served as an adjunct professor of Digital Filmmaking at Sierra College where he currently works on the studio manager side, supporting the Art, Design, and Photography programs. This exhibition is a direct response to a period of productivity and growth, with old themes from his past work still present such as; self-identity, non-linear storytelling, site-specific installation, artifact fabrication, puppetry, and portraiture, all with a fresh, new connection to the raw material.

May is all about the community and creativity at The Center for the Arts. Mark your calendars for these great, free events and celebrate the wonderfully artistic community we are all a part of.

