Dry and warm conditions continue through the weekend. Minor Risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. The potential for rain and cooler temperatures returns early next week.

Discussion

With a high pressure ridge still over the area, temperatures will climb a bit higher today, though they should level out over by Saturday. Both today and Saturday generally see a 60-100% chance of reaching or passing 90 degrees in the Delta region and the Valley, though temperatures should remain below 100 degrees.

Moderate HeatRisk is anticipated through Saturday in portions of the Valley and in the Delta due to these high temperatures. The northerly winds we’ve been experiencing will also continue to calm, with sustained speeds generally below 10 mph through Saturday afternoon.

Slight cooling will begin on Sunday as the ridge moves out and a trough begins to replace it. Monday we’ll see a 10-15 degree drop in temperature across the area due to the pattern change, with highs only reaching to the upper 70s in the Valley, lower 70s in the foothills, and upper 60s to lower 70s in the mountains.

Breezy onshore flow will increase with the entrance of the trough as well, especially in the evenings. Most notably, the trough will bring chances of precipitation to the area late on Monday and into Tuesday, with highest chances occurring in the northern Sacramento Valley and northern Coastal Range.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Tuesday will see further increases in chances for precipitation as the trough continues to move over the area. The northern Sacramento Valley and northern Coastal Range will still have the highest chances for precip, with 40-60% and 55-75% probabilities of seeing at least a quarter inch respectively.

Elsewhere in the area, chances are lower at only 15-40% probability of reaching or surpassing a quarter inch of precip. Temperatures in the Valley will continue in the mid to upper 70s through Tuesday, though as the trough begins to push out and a ridge builds over the area, conditions will slowly begin to warm again.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s again by next Friday.