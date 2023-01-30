Grass Valley, Calif. – Considered to be the best guitar and flute pairing in the world, the Cavatina Duo featuring Spanish flutist Eugenia Moliner and Bosnian guitarist Denis Azabagic, will perform for InConcert Sierra on February 19, 2023.

The duo has received accolades the world over. “If there is a finer flute and guitar duo in the world than Cavatina Duo, I have not heard them,” wrote a Soundboard magazine reviewer, describing them as “world-class virtuosi and brilliant musical interpreters. Renowned Brazilian composer and guitarist Sérgio Assad called them “the best guitar and flute duo in the world.” Moliner has been hailed as a “brilliant young musician” by the British Flute Society magazine.

The Cavatina Duo’s versatile and exhilarating program features music by Baroque masters Marin Marais and J.S. Bach alongside thrilling works by Piazzolla, Moreno, Leisne.

The program completes with Frances Borne’s fantastic and virtuosic “Carmen Fantasy,” composed of themes from Bizet’s opera “Carmen.” This piece has become a staple of the Romantic flute repertoire and an audience favorite.

The husband and wife duo last performed for InConcert Sierra in February of 2016, to a nearly sold-out and enthusiastic audience.“

Our experience with the Cavatina Duo was immensely pleasurable due to their infectious energy with exuberant charm and wit, exceptional talents, and gregarious friendliness. The sound of Eugenia’s flute is particularly memorable with its warmth and well-grounded color, allowing Azabagic’s guitar to create its own space and range of moods, ” said ICS Artistic Director Ken Hardin.

Captivating audiences with their electrifying performances, the Cavatina Duo has performed in major venues and festivals around the globe. They have performed with orchestras and string quartets in Europe, USA, India, South Korea and Mexico including the Chicago Sinfonietta, Traverse Symphony, Sarajevo Philharmonic, Daejeon Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra of Monterrey, Mexico.

“We are very excited to have them return, and we are honored to have them work with our young composers of the “Composers Project” while they are here, as well as performing a special house concert on Friday, February 17.

There is a 20-minute pre-concert forum that begins at 1:15pm, prior to the performance.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County non-profit organization that presents high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, ICS is celebrating 76 years as an integral part of Nevada County’s arts community. For more information, call 530-273-3990 or please visit www.inconcertsierra.org.