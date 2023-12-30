Grass Valley, CA – Nevada County Public Health Department (NCPHD) is taking its immunizations and other services on the road in a new Mobile Health Unit.

NCPHD will be hosting a ribbon cutting and tour of the Mobile Health Unit on January 9, 2024 at the Eric Rood Administration Center located at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City from 12:00-1:30 PM. The public is encouraged to access our free Public Health services during the event, including flu shots, oral health kits, COVID-19 at-home test kits, and distribution of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication.

“We have areas in our community where access to health care can be difficult. Our goal is to make immunizations and other Public Health services more accessible to our community. By utilizing our Mobile Health Unit, we will be able to reach clients in rural areas of our county like North San Juan and the town of Washington. We also plan to take the mobile unit to Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, and Truckee to provide flu shots and other health services to remove barriers to accessing these services” said Kathy Cahill, Public Health Director.

The funding for the Mobile Health Unit was provided by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) COVID-19 Grant.

Learn more about NCPHD’s services at our website: Public Health | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov).