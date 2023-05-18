The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission and the Grass Valley School District are pleased to invite the public to attend the dedication ceremony of a plaque commemorating the Kentucky Flat School as a historical landmark. The ceremony will be held on May 23, 2023, at 10 am. The school is located at 13281 Newtown Rd.

Kentucky Flat School

The Kentucky Flat School was originally located near the Kentucky Flat mining camp below Kentucky Ridge. It became too small for that community and was moved to its current Newtown site in 1855. In 1877, Mr. Hubertus Schardin deeded to the Kentucky Flat School District the property the School now sits on. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1895, but was quickly rebuilt.

The School continued to operate for 108 years. In 1963, it closed after serving generations of Nevada County school children. The School was annexed to the Grass Valley School District in July, 1964, and leased to the Kentucky Flat Community Center. Today, it continues to serve young children as the Kentucky Flat Community Pre School.

The landmark is featured on the Commission’s interactive landmarks map and in the electronic edition of Exploring Nevada County, a guide to the over 200 historical landmarks in the County, available for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press (youbetpress.com) to find clickable links. A print version of the guide is available at local bookstores.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, please call 530-263-4963.