The Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission need your help. In 2017, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors designated the W.C. Jones Hospital on 328 South Church Street in Grass Valley as a county historical landmark. A poster board plaque was erected on the property by its then owner. It has badly faded and the Landmarks Commission would like to replace it with a bronze plaque and hopes that people who were born at the hospital or worked there, will help fund it.

The Friends of the Historical Landmarks Commission, a 501 (c)(3) organization, is accepting tax-deductible contributions and invites you to make one. The total cost of the bronze plaque and steel pedestal is estimated to be around $1500.

Once the plaque is installed, the Landmarks Commission will hold a reunion dedication ceremony and hopes that all who contributed will attend. All donors will be identified in the dedication announcement. We expect to hear a lot of good stories about the hospital at the reunion. If you have questions, contact Kathy Hillis at 530-263-4963.

The Friends will accept contributions via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/6a3c78c9 or by check made out to: Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission and mailed to:16400 Autumn Oak Road, Grass Valley CA 95945.

The W.C. Jones Hospital is featured in the Commission’s interactive map and its book Exploring Nevada County, a guide to all the County’s historical landmarks. The book is available in electronic format for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to www.youbetpress.com to find clickable links. A print version is available at local bookstores and museum gift shops.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, please call 415-264-7230.