Marysville, Calif. — After five years of construction, a 157-acre, multi-benefit habitat restoration project that directly benefits native fish like salmon and steelhead in the lower Yuba River is complete.

The Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project includes nearly two miles of restored side channels and alcoves and more than six miles of seasonally flooded side channels – areas that are essential for fish where they can hide from predators, rest, eat and grow. Recent fish surveys show that steelhead and salmon are already using the new habitat.

“The project has already shown an increase of juvenile Chinook salmon and steelhead using the site, as well as adult fish that are spawning in the channels,” said Chris Hammersmark, director and ecohydrologist for cbec eco engineering. “The project area is producing more bugs (aka fish food) and providing a myriad of aquatic conditions, which is exactly the kind of habitat that fish need to grow and thrive. The outcome so far is just incredible.”

In addition to creating habitat for salmon and steelhead, the project also improves the ability of the watershed to withstand floods. Approximately 3.2 million cubic yards of sediment was removed throughout the project area, reducing flood risk for local communities by lowering water surface elevations during large storms, such as atmospheric rivers.

“Yuba County has a history of devastating floods, due in part to hydraulic mining practices that washed millions of cubic yards of debris into the Yuba River,” said Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water Agency’s general manager. “Not only does this project reduce that flood risk by restoring natural river processes, it also reverses some of the ecological impacts to the river from the Gold Rush. It’s really a win-win.”

The nearly $12 million project broke ground in August 2019 and included two years of pre-construction monitoring and four years of post-project monitoring. Funding was provided through the Central Valley Project Improvement Act, California Propositions 1 and 68 and Yuba Water Agency. Project partners include U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Natural Resources Agency, cbec eco engineering, Cramer Fish Sciences, South Yuba River Citizens League, Wildlife Conservation Board, Yuba Water Agency and Teichert.

Teichert, a construction and materials company, was essential for the cost-effective implementation of the project, providing an estimated $90 million in additional support through in-kind aggregate material processing at the site. Without Teichert’s partnership, the project would have been cost prohibitive.

“Much of the legacy mining material removed for restoration was – within just 24 hours of removal – processed and put into a nearby road paving project within 60 miles of the project,” said Aaron Zettler-Mann, executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League. “The project is really testament to the power of partnerships to transform a landscape that we all care about deeply.”

“Given the sheer size, scope and complexity of this project, we could not have accomplished it without our partners,” said Paul Souza, regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pacific Southwest Region. “The work that has been done to restore natural river and floodplain processes will create a healthier and more productive river and benefit our native fisheries at a time when they need it most.”

Learn more about the Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project at hallwoodproject.org.

