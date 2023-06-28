NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (June 28, 2023) — Celebrating July 4 outdoors is a time-honored tradition throughout the United States, and the Tahoe National Forest is happy to welcome so many visitors this upcoming weekend. But remember, fireworks and pyrotechnics are prohibited on public lands — every forest, every campsite, every day.

More than 90% of all fires are human caused. Together, Californians can prepare and prevent wildfires with just a bit of planning.

“Public lands, like California’s 18 national forests, see some of our highest numbers around July 4 celebrations. So it’s a great time to remind everyone to leave the fireworks displays to your city and local groups,” said Jim Bacon, director of Public Services for the Pacific Southwest Region. “Plus, remember to take extra caution this high-water year. Plan ahead, so everyone enjoys a safe, holiday weekend.”

To ensure a fun weekend, explore Tahoe National Forest’s Interactive Visitor Map and visit our website for important alerts on sites and trails. Plus, unlike past summers, the strong storms and heavy snow from winter have raised water levels considerably and associated risks remain higher than normal.

Trails, trail bridges and roads may yet be blocked due to lingering snowpack, flooding or road damage. Have backup destinations in mind in case an area is closed or overcrowded.

As always, the Tahoe National Forest reminds everyone visiting to recreate responsibly to prevent wildfires. There are currently no campfire restrictions within developed recreation areas on the Tahoe National Forest. However, it’s always important to have a plan in place before starting a campfire, carry tools to extinguish a flame and report a fire by calling 911. Use our Know Before You Go site for more answers to all your big questions.