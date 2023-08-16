A very active day with 2,139 strikes detected in California on Tuesday. The Klamath, Six Rivers, Shasta-Trinity and Mendocino National Forests received the brunt of the strikes. Another band of lightning stretched over the high country in the Sierra again.

Lightning map for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Map courtesy Tahoe National Forest

The lightning storms have sparked multiple fires, with the 2,705-acre Head Fire on the Klamath National Forest being the largest one at this time. The Six Rivers National Forest has received approximately 150 lightning strikes across the forest since Tuesday evening, resulting in 23 confirmed fires. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 pm pdt this evening for abundant lightning on dry fuels in the northwestern portion of the state. Additional fire starts are likely.

Locally, 37 strikes were detected within the Tahoe National Forest.

American River Ranger District – 19 strikes.

Yuba River Ranger District – 18 strikes.

Lightning detection map for the Tahoe National Forest for Aug. 16, 2023. Map courtesy TNF.

Numerous smoke checks were conducted yesterday and crews contained the Gold, Bald,Treasure,Meadow, Omega, Granite Webber and English fires.