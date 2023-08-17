A total of 2,190 strikes were detected within the state, with 1,406 strikes within national forests. The Sierra Nevada received the majority of strikes. Several large fires are burning throughout Northern California, the largest one being the 3,580-acre Head Fire in the Happy Camp Complex. All fire info is available in the Fire News section.

CA State lightning map for Aug. 16, 2023. Map courtesy Tahoe National Forest

Locally, the Tahoe National Forest registered 7 strikes on the Yuba River Ranger District where the Highway Fire is burning.

Lightning map for the Tahoe National Forest on Aug. 16, 2023. Map courtesy TNF.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated thunderstorms today may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and small hail, impacting outdoor activities and recreationists. Lightning may lead to new fire starts.

Besides a few thunderstorms this morning, a chance thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon mainly over the higher elevations. A slight chance they may spread to the foothills and valley again this evening.