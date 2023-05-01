Grass Valley, Calif. (May 1, 2023) – The chance to change a life is here. Two local community members have come forward to help locals in need by offering an incredible “May Match Challenge” to Hospitality House. Through May 31, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House, Nevada County’s leading emergency shelter services provider for the general homeless population, will be matched by these individuals, dollar for dollar, up to $30,000. This means a $50 donation will automatically become $100, which as an example, can provide 100 meals to 100 locals in need.

“Over our last fiscal year, Hospitality House has served 15% more people experiencing homelessness—jumping from 618 people to 718 in the span of one year,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “This equates to 100 more local men, women, children, seniors and veterans who are houseless and in urgent need of shelter and resources designed to help them return to homes of their own.”

Community members who give right now will have the satisfaction of helping twice as many people. Whether giving a $1, $50, $500, $1,000 or more, every dollar counts in the face of a housing crisis.

Hospitality House has been making strides to combat housing shortages and rising rents by opening Sierra Guest Home in 2021, a transitional housing complex for seniors and those living with disabilities, and by opening Brunswick Commons in 2022 with several partners, 40 units of permanent housing for families and individuals. In April of this year, Hospitality House, in partnership with City of Grass Valley, will compete for the opportunity to build another permanent housing program in Nevada County. The goal is to help level the playing field for working poor families, seniors on social security and young adults just starting out to secure housing at a rate that is commensurate with their ability to pay.

Grateful for Housing: George Jones is thankful to all the donors in the community who gave him love and help to move forward. He remains permanently housed today. Photo by Jennifer Keefe of Hospitality House.

George Jones is just one 70-year-old veteran who has benefited from Hospitality House’s services. When Jones’ wife died in 1990, he spiraled into depression and substance abuse. He subsequently isolated himself in North San Juan, shuffling his trailer from place to place, until it started leaking so badly in 2021 that he was forced to move out. For months Jones lived in his truck until he got so sick, he had to go to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. There he learned not only had he contracted pneumonia from lack of heat and power in his truck, but he also had leukemia.

“I dug a hole so deep, I couldn’t get out of it,” Jones explained tearfully.

While at the hospital, Jones connected with Hospitality House staff and was released into the shelter’s Recuperative Care Dorm, a specialty dorm made possible with the hospital for homeless patients who need extended medical and recovery care services. There he benefited from recovery and case management services, received housing assistance, and was permanently housed in a matter of months with the help of donors in the community and Hospitality House’s preexisting Homeless Veterans Housing Program.

“It’s great! I have power, water, heat, and a place to hang my hat,” said Jones. “Thank God for Hospitality House!”

While Jones is housed and happy (and now cancer-free!), hundreds more still need help. A $62 donation today will automatically be matched to $124, which can help a mother and son receive safe shelter, food, case management, medical advocacy, pet care, transportation, and all the tools and services needed to return to housing.

To participate in this limited-time donation match opportunity, donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. All donations will be doubled through May 31 up to $30,000.