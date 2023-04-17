With three bands, one solo artist, and hours of live music there is something for everyone at the Magical Egyptian Riot happening at Miners Foundry, on Friday, April 28th.

The name, Magical Egyptian Riot, encompasses the bands that will be delivering an evening of high energy, emotionally connected and spiritually driven live music. Fresh Nevada County talent mixes with fantastic acts from the greater Northern California area for a psychedelic night of rock, funk, disco, jams, country, folk and more.

Kicking off the night is local favorite, Park Street Riot, a high energy rock band who looks forward to bringing their driving sound back to the Foundry. Led by singer and songwriter Marielle Walker, Park Street Riot always delivers a danceable set, and the upcoming show promises to expand an already full sound. “We’ve played small spaces where we have to play like cardboard cut-outs, so we don’t crash into each other,” Walker said. “It’ll be fun to romp around. I know [bass player and de facto front man Alex] Scribner is going to be all over that place.”

This is not the first time Park Street Riot has shared a stage with Majik Band. A jam band with a strict work ethic, Majik Band is a power trio made up of veteran drummer and soil enthusiast Ben Bodine; guitarist, vocalist, and local naturopathic Doctor Greg Weissfosser; and Michigan-born “master of progressions” Eric Vandenbrink. The group opened for Park Street Riot when they released their second album, Gone, at a local venue. Now Majik Band has the chance to feature, taking the evening into a funkier direction as they play songs off their upcoming second album rooted in activism and love for nature, as well as material from their debut Mycelium, recorded and mixed in the studio of the late Saul Rayo.

While attending the Hangtown Music Festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last year, Bodine encountered Blü Egyptian of Chico playing a “renegade set” and decided to sit in. The artists got to talking about playing something Bodine describes as, “More than just a bar thing: a true psychedelic rock concert.” It was decided Blü Egyptian would headline and The Magical Egyptian Riot was born.

Attendees won’t have an opportunity to settle between artists. Changeovers will be short, with each drummer sharing the same kit (traditionally the biggest hold-up in multi-band evenings like this). And even the short transitions will be filled with music. One-man band “Dirty Laundry” will play what is described as “swampy, Bob Dylanesque folk.” between sets.

There is no lack of variety at The Magical Egyptian Riot. “That’s what makes festivals fun,” said Walker. “You have these bands you wouldn’t necessarily listen to back-to-back, but you like them all. Each one is a new thing. You’re never going to be bored.”

While diverse, one thing each act has in common is that instruments are being played live by real musicians. “I feel like the music scene has gone through a shift, everything got really digital,” said Bodine. “I feel like we are coming back into a cycle of appreciation for the live musician on stage, the energy of the magic with the crowd. It’s going to be one of those nights where if people come and give that energy, it will be given back.”

This is an opportunity to come out and support local talent, enjoy live music, tune in, turn on, drop out, and of course, dance. Experience Dirty Laundry, Park Street Riot, Majik Band, and Blü Egyptian all in one stellar night. Get tickets before they sell out! The Magical Egyptian Riot is calling.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Dirty Laundry, Majik Band, Park Street Riot, Blü Egyptian WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Doors 7:00pm, Show 8:00pm HOW: Tickets are $20 in Advance / $25 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.