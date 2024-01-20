Nevada City, CA – With a voice dripping with authenticity and lyrics to stir the soul, An Evening with Martin Sexton is sure to be a delight. Called “the best live performer I’ve ever seen” by legendary singer/songwriter John Mayer, Martin commands the stage with only an acoustic guitar and a “suitcase full of heartfelt songs.” Kick off the month of love with an evening with the incomparable Martin Sexton at Miners Foundry on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Going on Tour with Martin Sexton

With what Rolling Stone calls a “soul-marinated voice,” Martin’s 2023-2024 tour across North America, including stops throughout the US and Canada that will last through the summer, is in support of his latest EP, 2020 Vision. This latest album was produced by three-time Grammy nominee John Alagia for his work with Lukas Nelson, John Mayer, and Dave Matthews, but Martin will also be reinventing his own classics for these critically-acclaimed solo performances.

2020 Vision is Martin’s homage to the experiences and lessons that came from that disruptive year. “My album 2020 Vision is a scrapbook of the time we all burned through with focus on the silver linings of it all… the time I spent with family doing things we would never have gotten around to doing, like cutting each other’s hair, waxing the floors, cleaning out closets, and most importantly, building that treehouse with my son that we had been “fixin’ to” build for years,” he explained, adding, “I was so honored to have John Mayer play on the track “Calling on America.””

Martin’s songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, and Sprung, as well as in numerous films. Having headlined illustrious venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, Martin has inspired a generation of contemporary artists. But what keeps his audiences always coming back for more are his incendiary live shows, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that create a new experience every time.

Sexton Plays Dakota Jazz in Minneapolis. Photo E. Lazin

In addition to showcasing his new songs and re-imagining some of his older fan favorites, Martin will play a selection of songs from the Beatles’ 1969 Abbey Road, with plans for an additional fall tour performing that entire album. “On this upcoming tour, people can expect to hear me flushing out some new material as well as singing a few tracks off Abbey Road, as I have a dream to perform that record in its entirety in the near future. Also, they can expect the usual experience of three-part harmony sung by the audience choir.”

Martin is no stranger to the area, and said, “I love Grass Valley and Nevada City and have always enjoyed my many trips there over the years. Such a vibrant place for art and free thinking people.”

Join the other free thinking people at Miners Foundry to enjoy an evening of stirring vocals and guitar from Martin Sexton, who Billboard has dubbed “the real thing.” Three part audience harmony is encouraged, but not required.

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Martin Sexton WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 WHEN: Thursday, February 1, 2024 | Bar: 7pm, Show: 8pm HOW: $35 advance / $40 at the door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. day of show. TICKETS: Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

www.minersfoundry.org

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.