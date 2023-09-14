Please join the Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a free, outdoor workshop this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. On the heels of their very successful native plant workshop, the Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present this new workshop.

The workshop will cover the basics of growing perennials and the best time to plant them. Perennials are well-suited to create anchor points in your garden design, providing pollen and nectar for birds, moths and butterflies year after year. Discover a list of perennials, including some native, that they have found do well in our county.

A tour of the demonstration garden is included in the free workshop. View perennials planted there, and the Master Gardeners will also have some perennials for sale to get you started. Hint: Autumn is an ideal time to plant perennials!

What: BEST PERENNIALS FOR NEVADA COUNTY When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 10 am to noon Where: Demonstration Garden on NID Grounds 1036 W. Main St. – Grass Valley Cost: Free

About Master Gardeners of Nevada County

Master Gardeners’ mission is to inspire foothill home gardeners to embrace research-based, sustainable gardening practices so our community and environment thrive.

The Master Gardener volunteer program was started in the early 70’s at the University of Washington. Farm Advisors became overwhelmed by all the incoming calls from home gardeners and homesteaders so they trained volunteers to answer these questions and the “Master Gardener Program” was born. The first University of California Master Gardener programs began in 1980 in Sacramento and Riverside counties. The Nevada County Master Gardener began soon thereafter in 1983. In 1991, we partnered with NID to develop a Demonstration Garden as a way to show and tell about good gardening practices.

For a complete list of workshops, or to find out more about the Master Gardeners program, check their website.