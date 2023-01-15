Scattered showers possible today, then another storm bring light to moderate precipitation Sunday into Monday, mainly from I-80 south. Drier weather Tuesday into Wednesday then a fairly weak system Wednesday into Thursday. Dry weather Friday into next weekend.

Discussion

Trough axis shifting into the Great Basin this morning as next upstream wave is approaching 130 W. Embedded vort maxes in zonal flow between these two systems will move inland today keeping a threat of scattered showers with snow showers in the Sierra.

Approaching short wave progged to take the bulk of its dynamics into Central CA tonight into Monday. As a result, main precip with this storm will be from around I-80 southward.

Models have also trended weaker with the associated wind in our forecast area. Latest WPC QPF through 12z Tue showing an additional quarter to half inch possible in the Northern and Central Sac Valley to around an inch in the S Sac/N San Joaquin Valleys.

Locally another 1 to 2 feet of snow possible over higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada south of I-80.

Drier weather expected Tuesday as short wave upper ridging moves through. High temperatures continue a little below normal.

Next Pacific frontal system progged to drop in from the NW Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Gusty wind will accompany this front as moves inland Wednesday. Model differences exist with storm total QPF but all suggest values significantly lower than recent storms.

In general snow levels will be around 3000 to 4000 feet with light accumulations expected.

Extended Discussion (Thursday through Sunday)

Weakening frontal system pushes through Thursday with lingering showers, mainly over the Sierra Nevada.

Dry weather with a warming trend expected Friday through the weekend as strong high pressure in the EPAC builds inland.