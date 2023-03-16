Music in the Mountains (MIM) announces free volunteer training to people interested in serving in various volunteer capacities for the local music organization before and during their upcoming summer concert series, “SummerFest” featuring six concerts running from June 17th 2023 to July 3rd 2023. Join the MIM volunteer team and get ready to be a part of the magic behind the scenes!

Volunteer opportunities are taking place now through the end of the year and roles vary. MIM wants volunteers to be comfortable and passionate about their roles with the organization and works to provide several training sessions to help volunteers feel welcome and prepared.

“Our community members and their unique contributions are what makes this community such a great place to live. The shared gifts of time and talent are what keeps the great music playing,” notes MIM’s Volunteer Coordinator, Hilary Hodge. “We want all of our volunteers to feel welcomed and comfortable in their roles.”

MIM is inviting community members to learn more about how to get involved. Their upcoming Volunteer Orientation scheduled for Tuesday, March 21st at 5:30pm will provide general information about how to participate with concert support before, during, and after concerts.

There is a special event-specific training taking place on Saturday, March 25th from 9am-11:30am where participants can learn in-depth approaches to event-planning. Both trainings are free but prior RSVP is required to attend.

MIM has been producing high-quality music education programs and concerts in Nevada County for over 40 years. The organization maintains a wonderful volunteer program made up of community members just like you!

“I had a great time participating in the ‘Brass, Brats and Brews’ concert this past summer,” exclaims local school teacher Ryan Kent. “I enjoyed meeting people in our community while helping to sell drinks and support MIM. The evening at the fairgrounds was so much fun and the jazz concert was a huge bonus.”

From ushering for concerts, to envelope-stuffing at the office, to helping facilitate stage and venue set-up and strike, MIM has many opportunities available for all levels of interest and expertise. Volunteers can expect training for their roles and the organization considers various levels of ability and mobility. Volunteer hours may vary depending on interest or assignment.

What: Volunteer Trainings

Who: Music in the Mountains

Dates and Times: Tuesday, March 21st 5:30pm and Saturday, March 25th 9am

Address: Music in the Mountains 131 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley CA 95945

RSVP: info@musicinthemountains.org

Phone: 530-265-6124

Price: Free

Music in the Mountains is a Platinum-Star-Rated 501(c)3 non-profit organization celebrating more than 40 years of performing and producing classical music. For more information call 530-265-6124 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. Always open at www.musicinthemountains.org