Nevada City celebrated Constitution Day Weekend in style, complete with a reenactment of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Parade featuring floats, fire trucks, marching bands and the perennial favorite – the Marching presidents.

Getting ready

All photos by YubaNet

Kickoff, Signing of the Declaration of Independence and National Anthem

Cornish Crier Paul Hass paid homage to the city’s Cornish roots by leading the parade off in a traditional Cornish way. He also acknowledged the Nisenan people on whose land Nevada City is built. Artemis Arthur sang the national anthem as Banner Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2655 presented the colors.

Guests of Honor

Guests of honor Anne Perdue and Blair Baldwin, driven by Patrick Mason in his 1948 Willys CJ-2A Jeep. Teacher Of The Year Anne Perdue represented the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District. Anne has taught Kindergarten for 14 years at Ready Springs Elementary School. The school calls her their “tribal elder”, as she has had a strong standing presence in the school community and takes it upon herself to truly know her students and families. Classified Employee Of The Year Blair Baldwin is a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) for the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools since 2017, he supports student behavioral health and wellness in six different school sites across the county.

Law Enforcement and Fire

Nevada City Police and Fire, Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Nevada County Fire all participated in the parade.

Floats and bands

Nevada City’s Merry Widow Society, the League of Women Voters, E Clampus Vitus, 49er Rotary Breakfast Club, Sacramento Youth Band, Grand Marshall, Randy L. Brill, Grand Master of Masons in California and his wife Susan Brill, Nevada City Masonic Lodge, Evangeline #9 Order of the Eastern Star, McIntyre Family and Friends, Old West Legends, Nevada City School District, Farrow and the Founding Fathers, Ben Ali Shrine in many variations, Lyman Gilmore Bombers Marching Band, Nevada County Media, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Nevada County Tea Party Patriots, Sierra Nevada Ambulance, American Heritage Girls Troop 0522, Nevada Union High School Marching Miners, TROOP 4 / Sons of the American Revolution, Captain John Oldham Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution / Wreaths Across America, Citizen for Climate Lobby, MineWatch Nevada County, Nevada County Democratic Party and Bear River High School Band all participated in the parade.

The Famous Marching Presidents

A good time was had by all, see you next year.