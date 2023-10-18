Nevada City, Calif. — At the November 9, 2023, meeting of the Nevada City Housing Strategic Initiative Committee, the city requests public input on a presentation on a proposed housing development in the City’s sphere of influence at 10399-10523 Willow Valley Road commonly referred to as the HEW Building.

The property owner and developer, Bill Litchfield, will make a presentation and be available for questions related to the project. This meeting is for community stakeholder input, and discussion and direction of the committee. No action will be taken at the meeting.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30pm on November 9, 2023, at City Hall 317 Broad Street, Nevada City, California 95959.

The agenda and packet for the Committee meeting will be posted on the City’s website at: https://www.nevadacityca.gov/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=10089 and will be available at City Hall for review. To receive notification of the meeting agenda please click the “Get E-Notifications” button on our home page https://www.nevadacityca.gov/

For additional information contact Interim City Planner Lisa McCandless by phone 530-265-2496 x 130 or by email lisa.mccandless@nevadacityca.gov or City Manager Sean Grayson by phone 530-265-2496 x 119 or by email sean.grayson@nevadacityca.gov.

