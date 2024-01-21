Nevada City, Calif. – Nevada County’s annual point-in-time (PIT) count of homeless individuals and families starts Tuesday, January 23rd. To facilitate the count, Sierra Roots and the County of Nevada are activating the Cold Weather Shelter for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, January 23rd and 24th.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday night, January 23rd, at the Veterans Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The annual PIT Count is a process required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to receive federal funding to address homelessness. The count informs the level of needs in each community and sets funding levels for homeless services nationwide.

Volunteers across Nevada County will connect with and survey individuals experiencing homelessness, including staff from the county, cities, nonprofits, and community members.

Shelter Location and Assistance

The Cold Weather Shelter is located at the Veterans Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City.

With Sierra Roots leading the effort, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect unhoused veterans to available services.

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis can gain further referral assistance for shelter, food, healthcare, and other services by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team.

Call: (530) 470-2686

Email: home@nevadacountyca.gov

Better Together Nevada County

Better Together Nevada County is an overall strategy spearheaded by the County of Nevada to support innovative and meaningful collaboration with key stakeholders while educating the public and inviting them to be part of the solution. Community members wishing to learn more about volunteer opportunities to support non-profit organizations working on homelessness can visit the Better Together Volunteer Hub at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org/bettertogether.

Sierra Roots

Sierra Roots takes a grass roots relationship-based approach in our work with homeless people and acknowledges the dignity of the homeless person and nurtures the connections within the community to lessen isolation and promote well-being. Sierra Roots is dedicated to listening to and collaborating with homeless people in helping them to define and meet their needs and is committed to helping homeless people secure safe homes and to progress in health and self- reliance. For more information about Sierra Roots, visit http://www.sierraroots.org/.