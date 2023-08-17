Nevada City – July 20, 2023. Nevada County Arts Council announces the opening of Through Our Eyes, an exhibition of photographs by members of the Nevada County Camera Club on display at the Eric Rood Center from August 15th through September 18th.

Through Our Eyes features images taken at locations throughout the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District by Camera Club members seeing the community through new lenses as part of a photo challenge.

Toxic River, by Mike Shea

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit Through Our Eyes includes pictures from around Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District taken during week-long windows in 2022 and 2023 as part of a photo challenge through which members were asked to shoot objects from unique angles; whether at different times of day or night; or a focus on unusual details, tones or textures; or whether through using black and white photography or other less common approaches. Members were challenged to use creativity at all stages of their process, including processing.

Shooting locations for each photographer were selected through a random number generator and images had to be taken during the same week. Included in this exhibition are pictures taken during the 2022 and 2023 challenges.

“It’s always fun to see what interesting things our club members find in places that we pass by every day without noticing,” says Mike Shea, President at Nevada County Camera Club.

The purpose of Nevada County Camera Club is to promote the public enjoyment of traditional film and digital photography through education, cooperation, and fellowship. With over 150 members encompassing a variety of interests, members range in experience from the novice to the professional.

“I hope visitors to the Rood Center will take a minute to enjoy our exhibition and admire the work of the many talented photographers we have in Nevada County,” Shea said.

Through Our Eyes kicks off “Art in Public Places”, a partnership between Nevada County Arts Council and the County of Nevada. Says Jesse Locks, a board member at the Council: “Art in Public Places will breathe new life into our civic spaces, contributing to a sense of belonging for all, as a powerful community tool.”

The program was championed by District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall, and stems from conversations through the years in relation to the role public art has to play in everyday life.

“The arts are central to Nevada County’s identity, culture, and economy,” Hall said. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the incredible creators in our community while inviting new audiences into public buildings.”

Exhibits are planned and organized by the Nevada County Arts Council, a nonprofit organization designated by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors as the County’s state-local partner with the California Arts Council.

“We’re so grateful to the Nevada County Arts Council for expertise and creative community connections to this project,” said Hall. “I’m excited to see work from a wide variety of local artists in upcoming shows.”

In the words of Mike Shea “Enjoy the photographs and join the club! For information about the Nevada County Camera Club, visit their website at www.nccameraclub.com