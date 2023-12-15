December 15, 2023 – Come celebrate the 12 days of Holiday Cheer as Nevada County Connects offers free fares on all routes from December 16th until the end of the year! It’s our gift to you for the holidays.

As a special holiday gift to all our riders, Nevada County Connects will provide “FREE FARES” on ALL ROUTES and on Nevada County Now ADA paratransit services starting December 16, 2023 and running until December 31, 2023.

Nevada County Connects will operate regular schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all. There will be no service on Monday 25th (Christmas Holiday Observed) and on January 1st (New Year’s Day Observed).

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide at www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility. This program is funded through the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP).