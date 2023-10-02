Please help our community celebrate Clean Air Day by riding the Nevada County Connects buses for free. All routes will be fare free on Wed., October 4th so hop on and enjoy a stress-free ride throughout Western Nevada County and help reduce traffic and carbon dioxide emissions.

Nevada County Connects electric bus. Photo YubaNet

The County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all.

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide at www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

Funded through the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP).