The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Maria Carretero which alleges a violation of Penal Code Section 187, murder. The defendant was arrested yesterday by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and remains in custody. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge this afternoon, January 6, at the Superior Court in Nevada City.

On October 30, 2022, a caller reported to 911 that a family member, Jacob Bieker, was missing. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation. Detectives with the NCSO learned that Jacob was last seen with Maria Carretero on her property in a remote area of North San Juan. After further investigation, detectives discovered the remains of Jacob Bieker in a trailer that was recently burned and previously occupied by the defendant. At the conclusion of a lengthy investigation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, the case was sent to our office to review for charges. Based on the evidence, we filed charges and an arrest warrant was issued.