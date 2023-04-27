Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County’s Environmental Health Department announces five Mosquito Fish Giveaways, all occurring on Thursdays starting May 11 and ending July 6.

“Mosquito fish consume a lot of insect larvae in ponds or other standing bodies of water,” explained Amy Irani, Environmental Health Director. “By reducing the mosquito population in larvae form, you can reduce the mosquito population and your risk of contracting mosquito- borne diseases, including the West Nile Virus. My team also wants to remind folks to check and remove standing water from pots, bins, buckets, and tires. We all play a role in reducing the risk of infection.”

Details

Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location: In the Eric Rood Administrative Building Parking Lot (950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City)

How to Participate:

Drive-thru pick-ups only; please remain in your car. Containers will be provided to safely take the fish home.

The mosquito fish must be delivered to your pond within two hours. The fish will eat mosquito larvae in ponds, watering troughs, birdbaths, and unused swimming pools.

Dates

May 11

May 25

June 8

June 22

July 6

About Mosquito Fish & the Best Environments for Them to Thrive

These fish are not native; they are invasive species. These fish are only meant for closed/stagnant ponds and should not be placed into ponds that can drain into the local creeks and streams. This can have negative impacts on the native ecosystem. If your pond has outlets, please do not acquire these fish.

If your pond already has larger fish in it, you don’t need mosquito fish. The larger fish will eat the smaller mosquito fish. Also, the larger fish will eat mosquito larvae, and certainly, their smaller offspring will eat larvae too. Nevada County Environmental Health can inspect your water source and offer other options as needed.

In situations where a property has temporary, seasonal ponds, drainages, or ditches and they cannot be manually drained, store-bought bacterial larvicide products such as BTI can be used. Most home-use larvicide products are harmless to the environment and will not hurt people, pets, or wildlife when used properly and according to label directions. These products are often found at various hardware, garden, or pond supply stores. Also, the Nevada County Environmental Health Department provides on-site service visits for treatment requests. Call the Vector Control Program at 530-265-1500.

To learn more about vector management, visit our page on Mosquito Fish.