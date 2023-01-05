Nevada County, CA: The Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Trygg. Mr. Trygg will assume his role on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Andrew Trygg

Trygg, well known to the community for his Public Information Officer role at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, brings decades of fair knowledge to this position. Nearly 25 years ago Trygg began working at the fairgrounds over summer break as a fair-time trash crew member. Throughout the following years, Trygg worked in several different positions as a seasonal employee.

From 1995-1998, Trygg was a member of the Junior Fair Board and in 2012 he was appointed to the Nevada County Fair Board by Governor Jerry Brown. Trygg most recently served two years as the Board President. During his time as President, Trygg served as the Interim CEO in 2021 after the resignation of Patrick Eidman.

“In part to Andrew’s leadership during his time as Board President, we successfully navigated the COVID pandemic and a CEO vacancy,” said Board President Jim Franks. “Over the years, Andrew has been willing to jump in and get things done. He has already built solid connections with the talented Fair staff and partners and will be able to hit the ground running on day one. It was a very competitive hiring process and we appreciate everyone that applied.”

“I grew up here, attending the fair every summer and typically all five days. Once I was old enough for a summer job, the fairgrounds was the first place I looked,” said Trygg. “I am honored to be selected by the Board as the next CEO and look forward to reconnecting the fairgrounds with the community.”

As CEO, Trygg will be responsible for overseeing the annual Nevada County Fair, the Draft Horse Classic, the Country Christmas Faire, interim events and facility rentals, the RV Park, and the infrastructure of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This year the fair runs from August 9-13, 2023.