Join the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation at its eleventh annual fundraiser, this year an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed on Saturday, March 4 in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm and dinner service begins at 6 pm.

Prior to dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, giving patrons the opportunity to participate in a raﬄe of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 “Country Roots & Cowboy Boots” Nevada County Fair.

For the event, the Foothill Lions Club, along with Foundation volunteers will prepare the delicious meal. Dinner includes antipasto spears, Caesar salad, all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp, pasta, and garlic bread. A no-host bar will be available, and there will be a silent dessert auction and a live auction.

Dinner reservations are $65 per person. If you’d like to purchase a table for eight, it is $650 and includes two bottles of wine.

Dinner reservations are available by visiting the Nevada County Fairgrounds Administration Oﬃce at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley or visiting the Foundation’s website at Foundation@NevadaCountyFair.com . Seats are limited, so get your tickets today!

Proceeds from the event will beneﬁt the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation and its mission of supporting and improving the community’s beautiful Fairgrounds and supporting youth in agriculture.

For more information about the Crab & Shrimp Feed or the Foundation, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call (530) 273-6217, ext. 219.