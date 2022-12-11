The Nevada County Toy Run reports almost 200 bikes came through, many more delivered straight to the Fairgrounds. Over 400 families were served, almost 1300 kids received toys. Thanks to our photographer Penny Collins for braving the elements to bring you these photos.

As usual, riders gathered at the Rood Center for the noon start. They proceeded through Nevada City, then Grass Valley to the Fairgrounds where the food and toy distribution took place.

Spectators, keeping out of the driving rain and wind, visited local stores and huddled in entryways to watch the convoy go by.