Grass Valley, CA (July 21st) – At a recent groundbreaking ceremony Nevada County Habitat for Humanity (NCHFH), celebrated its partnership with Angela Edie to build her future home and their 45th house in the community.

Ralphie Montejano owner & operator of Ralphie’s Concrete, Ian Nansen NCHFH Construction Supervisor, Lorraine Larson NCHFH Executive Director

Habitat volunteers, donors, and staff gathered to celebrate with Angela. “I’ll get better at this, I just need more practice,” Angela happily stated while ceremoniously shoveling dirt from her home site. As part of the partnership with NCHFH, Angela will contribute 500 hours of sweat equity to help build her home, learn about budgeting, home finances, and commit to paying an affordable mortgage.

Angela Edie NCHFH Partner, Judy Netherwood NCHFH Volunteer, Ann Davis NCHFH Volunteer

Groundbreaking speakers included: Bill Croker, NCHFH’s Board President, Lorraine Larson, NCHFH’s Executive Director, Reverend Kevin Tarsa of the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, Angela Edie the future homeowner, and other key NCHFH committee members and staff. When Angela addressed the crowd she stated, “Thank you all for being here, this is seriously going to change our lives for the better. [Homeownership] does make a difference, it brings opportunity and stability and that is what we want. I appreciate this.”

Habitat’s mission to create a place where everyone has a place to call home resonates deeply with working-class residents like Angela who pay more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. NCHFH is working to meet the needs of these local households by building safe, decent, affordable homes. To date, NCHFH has built 44 homes, rehabbed 10 homes, and served 66 adults and 143 children.

Funding for Angela’s home has come from local donors, the Wells Fargo Foundation, the United Auburn Indian Community Foundation, and Street of Dreams sponsors. Special recognition goes out to NCHFH’s construction volunteers and the local businesses who volunteer and provide in-kind donations to help Habitat households. “Affordable homeownership is a long-term housing solution. Thank you to everyone who helps make home a reality for Habitat families, we could not do this without you,” said Jennifer Cordova, NCHFH’s Development Director.

Barbara Dean, NCHFH Volunteer

You can help Habitat build homes by volunteering, making a financial contribution, and shopping at the ReStore in Grass Valley. Sponsoring or attending Street of Dreams, NCHFH’s annual fundraiser, is also a great way to support building more affordable housing in Nevada County. To get learn more please visit www.nchabitat.org.

NCHFH was organized in 1995 to address the growing need for affordable housing in Nevada County. Habitat is committed to achieving the mission of providing safe and decent affordable homes to local residents.