The Nevada County Board of Supervisors proclaimed June 2023 as “Celebration of Trails Month” in Nevada County, which recognizes the incredible benefits trails provide local residents and visitors. To celebrate, the County is launching the new Nevada County Trail Finder App to help users discover public access trails throughout Nevada County.

The Nevada County Trail Finder App serves as a recreational resource for connecting people with the outdoors and vast network of trails in Nevada County. The mobile-responsive app utilizes GIS datasets that identify managing agencies, surface types, and permitted uses – like hiking, biking, equestrian and off-highway vehicles. Agencies and organizations that own and manage these trails include the County of Nevada, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, Town of Truckee, California State Parks, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tahoe National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Pacific Gas & Electric and Bear Yuba Land Trust with direct links provided for more detailed information about each trail.

Last month, Nevada County Staff organized the annual Adopt-a-Trail cleanup on Hirschman Trail to get ready for this month’s “Celebration of Trails” activities hosted by Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) to include the 1st Annual Summer Star Hike Challenge, Art in Nature installations at Hirschman and Cascade Canal Trails, and Street Party in downtown Nevada City on June 24th. The non-profit organization has built and maintains over 45 miles of trails in Western Nevada County. Their goal is to connect people to nature and provide connectivity of trail systems to make non-motorized transportation options a reality. BYLT has partnered with state, federal, and local agencies and works with private landowners to secure trail easements to allow public access across these properties. For more details, visit BYLT.org

And make sure to thank trail ambassadors from BYLT and the non-profit Truckee Trails Foundation, in eastern Nevada County, who educate users about trail etiquette and recreating responsibly. Both are supported by the Nevada County Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund, to promote public health and safety during peak visitation periods.

To sign up for Nevada County Recreation News and access the new Trail Finder App, please visit www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Recreation.