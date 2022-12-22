Nevada County’s Citizen’s Academy offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ins and outs of County government. This is a unique opportunity to learn about the people, places, and programs that make our County government work. Have you ever wondered how the County plans for emergencies, who develops the County’s annual budget, or what it’s like to serve time in our jail? This is your chance to ask those questions and more.

“Understanding how local government operates and responds to the needs of our community has never been more important,” said Alison Lehman, County Executive Officer. “Democracy requires an informed and engaged community. The Citizen’s Academy program connects community members who have a desire to learn with leaders from across the County organization. Participants will leave with both a high-level view of County operations and an in-depth understanding of how our programs and services work together to create a thriving community.”

Participants will tour eight County facilities and learn from over twenty department presentations covering a wide range of services from A (Agriculture) to Z (Zoning).

“Citizen’s academy was a fantastic learning experience. I was amazed at the wide range of services Nevada County provides for us. I was very impressed with the quality of presenters for every topic. It made me proud to be a citizen of Nevada County. We live in a very well-run, knowledgeable, and caring county staffed by some incredible people,” said Citizen’s Academy participant Richard Nolle.

Citizen’s Academy takes place on ten consecutive Monday evenings from 5:00 to 7:30 pm, March 6th through May 8th. This year’s Citizen’s Academy will be held in person. There is no cost to participate, and a simple meal is provided at each session.

Go to NevadaCountyCA.gov/CitizensAcademy for more information or to apply online. Applications are due by Sunday, January 15th at 5:00 pm.