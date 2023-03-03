Nevada City, CA March 2, 2023 – With over 12,000 households still without power and downed trees blocking roadways countywide, the Office of Emergency Services (OES) has proclaimed a local state of emergency for Nevada County. This proclamation is the formal step necessary to request emergency mutual aid from state and federal partners following this extreme snowstorm. The proclamation will be formally ratified by the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting on Tuesday, March 7th.

“The County is fully mobilized to serve our community,” said Craig Griesbach, who heads the County Office of Emergency Services. “Snowplows are working 24/7 on 12-14 hour shifts to clear and reopen roads. We’ve had a 24/7 shelter open for unhoused residents since last Friday and have opened a warming center for all Nevada County residents at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building to provide charging stations, snacks, and a place to get out of the cold. Social workers are checking in on elderly residents and vulnerable families. It’s all hands on deck from our dedicated public safety and essential service workers,” Griesbach added.

The Office of Emergency Services team is coordinating a unified response to the storm.

“Our teams are working collaboratively with partners and contractors,” Griesbach said. “A joint task force with CalFire, Caltrans, and PG&E is working to tackle downed trees and powerlines. We have contracted with local companies, including Robinson Enterprises, HBE, and C&D Contractors, Inc. to assist our Roads Crew with plowing,” Griesbach added.

As of Thursday afternoon, PG&E reported 142 outages impacting 12,092 residences. PG&E crews are actively working throughout the entire County doing damage assessments, repairing infrastructure, and restoring power as quickly as possible.

While the County coordinates resources for the storm response, Nevada County residents have stepped up to assist their family, friends, and neighbors.

“We have seen amazing examples of neighbors caring for neighbors,” noted Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield. “We can’t do this alone, and we appreciate everyone’s support, especially as we see another storm coming on the horizon.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 am through Monday, March 6th at 10:00 am. The Office of Emergency Services is urging residents to prepare for another wave of snow and colder weather.

“Please check what you have on hand and gather food, water, medications, and other critical supplies if you are able. If you have power, charge your devices,” said Griesbach. “If you need information or assistance, please call 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-342-5211 and only use 911 for emergencies.”

For updates and information on County road closures, warming centers, transit services, and more, please visit NevadaCountyCA.gov/StormInfo.