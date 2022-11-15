Nevada County has released the final independent report, “Economic Impact of the Proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.” The Idaho-Maryland Mine would reinitiate underground mining and gold mineralization processing in Nevada County, if approved.

In response to community requests, the Board of Supervisors contracted with Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN) to conduct an independent economic study on the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project to estimate the economic and fiscal impacts to local businesses, residential property values, utility providers, public services, and tax revenues.

The report looks at potential costs and benefits of the proposed project. For example, potential costs include increased need for public services, while potential benefits include increased economic activity, employment, wages, and tax revenue. This study also assesses whether operation of the proposed project may indirectly impact local property values.

A webinar with RDN will be held on December 15th at 6:00 p.m. and will include an overview of the purpose and findings of the 90-page report followed by questions and answers. Attendees should submit questions in advance online.

What: Webinar about the “Report on the Economic Impact of the Proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project”

Who: Ian Monsma, Senior Economist, Robert D. Niehaus, Inc.

When: Thursday, December 15th, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar, accessible at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89957351191?pwd=SDBZb2pnbVc0Q3pLYk9qc0VMaTVldz09.

Find the independent report, “Economic Impact of the Proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project,” at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMEconomicReport.