Nevada City – Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announces they have been awarded a $96,248 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to reduce alcohol-related harm in their community.

“This is important to Nevada County in order to increase protection for youth and to address crime at problem locations,” said Sergeant Andrew Liller.

The grant is one of nearly 50 awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program.

These grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining theirs with ABC agents who have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws to help reduce alcohol-related harm within their community.

“The Alcohol Policing Partnership program can improve the quality of life in neighborhoods,” said ABC Deputy Director Joe McCullough. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program’s resources have been invested.”

The APP program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to keep alcohol away from minors and prevent harm to the community.

The funds will be used to help prevent alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

The APP program has distributed approximately $3 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related harm.