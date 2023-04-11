Nevada City, CA – Heba El-Guindy has joined Nevada County as Director of Public Works, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors.

“I’m excited to work with the community and our Public Works team on the complex projects and programs that come with living in a rural area,” shared El-Guindy. “Rural communities have unique challenges in creating a safe transportation system that’s also walkable, bikeable, and aligns with the community’s vision, but I’m passionate about it. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise in safe multi-modal transportation to projects in Nevada County. I believe in Public Works’ role to serve the public and meet their solid waste, wastewater, and road needs,” shared El-Guindy.

Most recently, El-Guindy was Acting Director of the Program and Project Delivery Department of San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), managing infrastructure projects with over a $700 million budget, including express lanes, complete streets, and interchange projects. She has held management positions in several Bay Area cities and worked as a civil and traffic engineer for the City of Ottawa, Canada, before locating to the United States in 1999.

El-Guindy is a California-licensed Traffic Engineer, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees are in civil and environmental engineering.

“Heba brings a wealth of technical expertise regarding grant funding, capital improvement plans, and projects,” said Trisha Tillotson, Community Development Agency Director. “Not only does she have a robust technical background, Heba exhibits kindness in her interactions with staff. We are thrilled to welcome Heba to our CDA leadership team with her unique perspective, background, and approach.”

Nevada County’s Department of Public Works strives to provide excellent customer service to maintain public health and safety within the six divisions of Public Works: Engineering, Fleet Services, Road Maintenance, Solid Waste, Transit, and Wastewater. These divisions work to provide the critical infrastructure and services that keep Nevada County residents and our natural and man-made assets as safe as possible.