For older adults and people with disabilities. This FREE event is sponsored by the Elder Care Providers’ Coalition, SNMH Foundation, FREED, Nevada County Health and Human Services, and Resource Connection.

Why a Nevada County Health Fair?

Remember the old adage: An apple a day keeps the doctor away! So, let’s delve into the what an engaged, vibrant and healthy community can promote for our older adults and people with disabilities.

Toward the end of 2022, Theresa Haleen, Chair of the Elder Care Providers’ Coalition had the brilliant idea of sponsoring our 1st. Nevada County Health Fair. Over the passed 32 years the Elder Care Providers’ Coalition members has spam the spectrum of elder care by providing numerous educational workshops and seminars in support of family caregivers and their loved ones.

Theresa contacted me and I, in turn, spoke with Alison Lehman, CEO of Nevada County. What became an idea soon manifested into a reality with support of many health care professionals throughout our county. In collaboration with Nevada County Adult Programs, SNMH Foundation, Sierra Services for the Blind, FREED, Hospice of the Foothills, Chapa-De, Dokimos Pharmacy, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, etc. we are happy to announce this FREE event for older adults and people with disabilities.

The Nevada County 1st. Annual Health Fair will be held at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley on October 4 with over 38 local resource providers, plus flu shots, COVID vaccinations, A1C testing, audiology screening, and blood pressure checks will be available. In addition, a bag of ‘goodies’ will be included for every person attending the fair regarding important resources, services, educational information and the updated Elder Care Providers’ Coalition’s Senior Resource Guide

Register for vaccinations by calling 211.

Please visit eldercareproviderscoalition.org for more information.

Barbara Larsen, M.A., Ed.

Family & Education Consultant, Advocate, Author