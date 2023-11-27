NEVADA CITY, Calif. November 27, 2023 – The Nevada Union High School Chamber Choir, led by Rod Baggett, presents their Royal 2023 Madrigal Dinner on Friday, December 1 (7 p.m. seating) and Saturday, December 2 (5 p.m. seating) at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center at 401 S. Church Street in Grass Valley.

An annual tradition began in the 1980’s by Don Baggett and Dorla Menmuir, the Madrigal Dinner is an event that defies description. It is part concert, part history lesson, part dinner, part comedy routine, and so much more. But there is one thing that Madrigal Dinner is for sure-completely transportive to another place and time: an escape to the Court of King Arthur, a time of knights and knaves, of wizards and jesters, of Lords and Ladies and a few unexpected twists!

“The elite 15 student Chamber Choir spends countless hours rehearsing songs and learning their lines for this entirely in-house production. Volunteers from now and for decades past have made all the costumes by hand, fitted and altered them for each individual students; found and created props appropriate for each unique character; all crucial elements for a successful dinner-theatre production,” said Choir Director Rod Baggett. “The students hone their vocal and acting performance techniques; they bond while they connect to this production and develop skills for project management, backwards planning and timing, set-up and tear down, and without a doubt; camaraderie and teamwork. They ‘ll remember the experience for a lifetime!”

As you, the King’s guests at his Feast, enter the Great Hall, give your name, and be announced to His Royal Majesty, King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Dress comfortably but for an evening out for this two and a half hour live experience. Revel in all the pomp and splendor of a traditional Olde English Celebration — from the Wassail Toast and presentation of the Boar’s Head to the theater and song of the King’s Royal Court.

This fabulous immersive costumed dinner theater featuring our remarkable NUHS Chamber Choir usually sells out, so do not delay purchasing your tickets early this week online at NUChoir.org.

Tickets are $50 each. Each ticket includes a multi-course dinner of appetizers, saucy chicken semi-en croûte, or vegetable semi-en croûte, side vegetables, and dessert, Wassail, coffee, along with splendid royal entertainment throughout the evening. Participate in toasts with the performers, and be surrounded in song!

For attendees who wish to sit and dine together, all tickets must be purchased in one transaction- indicated names in comments to be announced as you enter the Great Hall.

Wine will be available for cash sales by the glass for $7 or by the bottle, $25 to enjoy with your dinner. In addition, limited sponsorship opportunities are available as well; please look for the sponsor section at nuchoir.org for more information. The entire Choir costs are significant, and only can operate with generous donations and fundraising.