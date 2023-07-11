Grass Valley, CA. July 11, 2023 – Effective Friday, July 28, wood and charcoal fires will be prohibited in foothill campgrounds owned and operated by the Nevada Irrigation District (NID). This includes recreation facilities around Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs.

“This restriction is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” said Monica Reyes, NID Director of Recreation. “It’s getting dry, and wildfire risk is escalating. Our goal is to keep everyone safe.”

Under the restrictions, no wood or charcoal fires will be allowed in the campgrounds. Propane fire rings and BBQs are allowed on low or medium flame.

The fire restrictions include these campgrounds:

Scotts Flat Campground

Orchard Springs Campground

Long Ravine Campground

Peninsula Campground

Greenhorn Campground

Learn more about NID recreation, click here.