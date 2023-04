NID conducted its latest snow survey on March 2 and 3. Yet, due to the harsh winter weather and access restrictions, NID hydrographers were only able to take measurements at two- of five high-elevation courses: English Mountain and Findley Peak.

A few days ago, the NID Hydropower team was able to access the Jackson Meadows area. Here’s what they found:

Jackson Meadows Dam (March 30) Bathroom at Jackson Creek Campground (taken on March 27) An NID water systems operator stands next to the roof of the generator building at the Jackson Meadows spillway (March 30)

The NID March snow survey, conducted at the beginning of the month, found the water content in snowpack was is 173 percent of average.