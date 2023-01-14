NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 14, 2022, the Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) accepted a letter of resignation from NJUHSD Board of Trustees member Jim Drew.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the NJUHSD Board of Trustees will review and consider applicants for a provisional appointment to fill this vacancy at its February 8, 2023 regularly scheduled public meeting.

Any person is eligible to be provisionally appointed to the NJUHSD Governing Board if they meet the following legal requirements: Eighteen (18) years of age or older; a citizen of the State of California; resident of NJUHSD Trustee Area 3 and Nevada County; a registered voter of Nevada County, California; and not otherwise legally disqualified from holding civil/public office.

In order to be considered for provisional appointment on February 8, 2023, interested persons are instructed to fully complete and submit a Board Candidate Application and Questionnaire to the District office no later than 4:00pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Applicants may submit their completed applications/questionnaires via email to Jamie Danieli at jdanieli@njuhsd.com .

Please note the phrase “Provisional Appointment” in the subject heading of the email. Applicants may also submit paper / hard copy versions of their application packets to the NJUHSD District Office, 11645 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949 no later than the deadline noted above.

Applications are available online at njuhsd.com or at the NJUHSD District Office. Applications that are incomplete and/or received after 4:00p.m. February 1, 2023 will not be considered.

For additional information, please contact NJUHSD Superintendent Dan Frisella at 530-273-3351.