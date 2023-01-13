A polite reminder to all residents in the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, including Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties. There is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated Holidays, including this Monday, January 16, 2023 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Please respect your neighbors and community as a whole and abide by this Air District regulation to allow smoke-free family gatherings over the Holiday season.

Thank you for your consideration and continued support. Have a safe and happy Holiday.