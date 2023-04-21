Come enjoy the quiet beauty of Scotts Flat Lake on Sunday, May 7 during “No Motor Day,” sponsored by the Nevada Irrigation District (NID).

Non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, will be allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge. Use of motorized boats will be suspended for the entire day.

In addition, special activities are scheduled. The Gold Country Yacht Club will give free sailboat rides.

Each year, NID hosts No Motor Day each year as part of the District’s overall effort to showcase the natural beauty of the lake with environmentally friendly activities.

This year will be especially exciting, with the lake brimming to near capacity, said NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes. “We’ve had an incredible winter, and, as a result, the lake level is above average, which means there is plenty of water to enjoy.”

“Be mindful, the lake water is very cold, even with full sunshine,” Reyes added. “Bring your life jackets and cold-water gear.”

No Motor Day will run from 10 AM to 4 PM. Vehicle admission is $17, which includes up to four people.

Scotts Flat is one of eight publicly accessible reservoirs owned and operated by NID. The District offers wide-ranging public recreational opportunities at both Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs in the Sierra foothills. Camping and backcountry recreation are available at the District’s mountain reservoirs, such as Bowman, Jackson Meadows and Faucherie. Please note: the mountain reservoirs are currently closed due to snow.

More information is available at www.nidwater.com.